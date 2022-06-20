The Chicks Cut Indianapolis Show Short After Five Songs

NOBLESVILLE, IN (CelebrityAccess) – The Chicks took to the stage Sunday night (June 19) at the Ruoff Music Center, only to cut their set short after five songs. According to the local news source, WTHR, the award-winning trio was on stage for approximately 30 minutes before leaving.

The official statement from Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire did not provide any information on why the show was cut short.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chicks (@thechicks)

Comments from fans who attended the show allude to voice issues from Maines. There’s also a video where Maines addresses the crowd that she’s waiting “for this shot to kick in … not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids,” referencing an allergy shot she must have received before taking the stage.

Cait. D wrote: “My heart broke when Natalie fought back the tears. We will be waiting – these Indiana allergies get me every year, and I’ve lived here for 6 years.”

Al S. wrote: “We could tell you were really struggling! Those cotton trees get the best of us all!!!”

Jen E. wrote: “Sending big love to Natalie, Martie, Emily, and the band! Kudos for making your health a priority.”

Chicks cancel the show after a few songs. New experience for me.

11,000 fans. #thechicks @thechicks pic.twitter.com/IWh1VuGJKr — Dr. Rob Bell (@drrobbell) June 20, 2022

The Chicks made their touring debut two years after the pandemic on June 14 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, MO. Their next scheduled date is Tuesday night (June 21) at Riverbend Music Center.