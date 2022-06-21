CityFolk Music Festival To Make Its Return To Live This Summer

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) — Following a multi-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers for the CityFolk music festival announced that the event will make its return to live this year across two weekends at Lansdowne Park on September 8, 9, 10 and September 15, 16, 17, 2022.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re delighted to finally be able to roll out a lineup of fantastic live acts,” says CityFolk executive director, Mark Monahan, “We’re grateful for the ongoing support we’ve seen over the years and we hope that this year’s high-end slate of performers will be viewed as a reward for the patience music fans in Ottawa have shown in recent years.”

For the fest’s 2022 return, CityFolk announced a lineup that includes confirmed artists Black Pumas, JJ Wilde, John Fogerty; Kathleen Edwards; Matt Andersen; Orville Peck; Sarah Harmer; Shovels & Rope; The Glorious Sons; The Record Company; The White Buffalo; Tim Hicks; Tré Burt; Whitehorse; and Zach Bryan, among others.

Along with the news of the festival’s return, CityFolk organizers have also secured a major new sponsorship partner in the form of TD Bank Group.

“We’re very happy to welcome TD aboard,” says CityFolk director of sponsorship, Nathalie Laperrière. “This partnership ensures the music plays on in the Nation’s Capital and further strengthens TD’s commitment to a broad range of arts and culture experiences in our community.”

“Music has been an important part of our culture at TD for many years, as we know it helps us to find a common ground, discover new perspectives, and work towards a more inclusive tomorrow,” said Tara-Lynn Hughes, Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. “After many months of coming together virtually while being apart, we are thrilled to help bring so many talented artists and musicians to the TD Stage at CityFolk, live and in-person in Ottawa this September.”

Ticket presales kick off on June 21st with regular onsale commencing on June 23rd.