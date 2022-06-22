Jack White Announces More North American Dates For ‘The Supply Chain Issues’ Tour

FLINT, MI (CelebrityAccess) – Jack White has announced a new series of North American dates for his ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the shows begin August 20 at The Whiting in Flint, MI, and continue through late September. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24.

The Supply Chain Issues Tour will resume later this month with a pair of eagerly awaited UK dates at London’s Eventim Apollo (June 27 and 28), followed by a European stint through late July. White will return home for the second leg of North American headline shows underway at Minneapolis, MN’s Armory on August 13. In addition, White will perform at several upcoming festivals, including Bourbon & Beyond (September 15), Music Midtown (September 16-18), and Ohana Festival (October 1).

White’s second new album of the year, Entertain Heaven Alive, arrives via Third Man Records on July 22 and features the latest single, “If I Die Tomorrow.”

Jack White – Supply Chain Issues Tour (New Dates in Bold)

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant

July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 20 – Flint, MI – The Whiting

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown *

September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

September 30 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

October 7-8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX

October 14 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR *

October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR *

October 16 – Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL *

*Festival Appearance