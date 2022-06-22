Jack White Announces More North American Dates For ‘The Supply Chain Issues’ Tour

FLINT, MI (CelebrityAccess) – Jack White has announced a new series of North American dates for his ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the shows begin August 20 at The Whiting in Flint, MI, and continue through late September. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24.
The Supply Chain Issues Tour will resume later this month with a pair of eagerly awaited UK dates at London’s Eventim Apollo (June 27 and 28), followed by a European stint through late July. White will return home for the second leg of North American headline shows underway at Minneapolis, MN’s Armory on August 13. In addition, White will perform at several upcoming festivals, including Bourbon & Beyond (September 15), Music Midtown (September 16-18), and Ohana Festival (October 1).
White’s second new album of the year, Entertain Heaven Alive, arrives via Third Man Records on July 22 and features the latest single, “If I Die Tomorrow.”
Jack White – Supply Chain Issues Tour (New Dates in Bold)
June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival
July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 20 – Flint, MI – The Whiting
August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *
September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown *
September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
September 30 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *
October 7-8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX *
October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX
October 14 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR *
October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR *
October 16 – Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL *
*Festival Appearance