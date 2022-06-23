The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Pat Simmons

Pat Simmons is the only person who has been in every iteration of the Doobie Brothers. We talk about motorcycles, playing live before the Doobies, hooking up with Tom Johnston, New Orleans…there’s a lot of history here!

