   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Pat Simmons

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
6 0

Pat Simmons is the only person who has been in every iteration of the Doobie Brothers. We talk about motorcycles, playing live before the Doobies, hooking up with Tom Johnston, New Orleans…there’s a lot of history here!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/pat-simmons-98640728/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pat-simmons/id1316200737?i=1000567480427

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3chVycCu1vH9KFHMViAPvV?si=jwNqnZ1zQOOD2asElHQxUQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/40a1199f-b245-4b23-bb7d-c1d7d3c60e87/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-pat-simmons

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/pat-simmons-204310657

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post