K-Pop Group Itzy Announces ‘Checkmate’ 1st World Tour Details

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – South Korean girl group Itzy has revealed tour details for their “Checkmate – The 1st World Tour”.

The 5-member group of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna will embark on their first-ever US concert tour with a 10-show run this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Seoul with two nights at the SK Handball Gymnasium on August 6th and 7th. The tour begins its US leg at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on October 26, making stops in various cities before ending at New York’s Hulu Theater on November 13.

Itzy (JYP Entertainment) won the Rookie Award and the Digital Song Award with their debut song, “IT’z Different.” In 2020, Itzy received 15 rookie awards, making them the K-pop group with the greatest number of rookie awards.

The group’s latest release, “Crazy In Love,” landed on Billboard’s main album chart at No. 11, its highest chart position ever in 2021, leading them to receive the 2021 Asia Artist Award for Best Musician award. Itzy will officially release their new mini-album Checkmate on July 15th.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 29th via Ticketmaster.com

Sat Aug 6 – Seoul, KOR – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Sun Aug 7 – Seoul, KOR – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Nov 01 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Nov 03 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 07 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Thu Nov 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Nov 13 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater