Jack Johnson Reschedules Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

GILFORD, NH (CelebrityAccess) – Jack Johnson kicked off his first concert since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook on Tuesday night (June 21). Only three days later, Johnson dropped his brand new album, Meet the Moonlight, and got COVID.

Johnson announced on his official Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday (June 24), leading him to postpone the following four tour dates (Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Ohio). The new dates have been pushed to July.

The Merriweather Post Pavilion show is scheduled for July 15; New Jersey is now July 12, Connecticut will happen on July 11, and the Ohio gig will go down on July 14. Refunds are available via point of purchase for ticketholders who cannot attend the new dates.