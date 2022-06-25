Lizzo and Live Nation Pledge $1 Million in Tour Revenue to Planned Parenthood

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Lizzo must be talking to her best friend forever (BFF) – Harry Styles – as she’s taking a page out of his book and, alongside Live Nation (LN), has pledged $1 million of her upcoming tour revenue to Planned Parenthood.

The fall-out from the Roe v. Wade overturn by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has polarized this country, and none feel it more than the entertainment industry, whose majority leans to the liberal side.

Lizzo announced Friday (June 24) that she will continue to fight the good fight and donate $500,000 of her upcoming “Special Tour” money directly to Planned Parenthood. LN, the tour’s promoter, is matching that total dollar for dollar, making for a $1 million donation.

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

LN is leading the charge and displaying authentic leadership as this is the second donation by the Michael Rapino-led goliath in two months. In May, it teamed with Styles for gun violence prevention, with Styles pledging $1M in tour revenue and LN matching that. Rapino posted a strong message on his personal Instagram that leaves NO room to question where he and his company’s thoughts are on this issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rapino (@michaelrapino)

The Lizzo / Latto tour kicks off on September 23rd at Sunrise, FL’s FLA Live Arena and wraps up on November 18th at LA’s Kia Forum. The flute-wielding phenom drops her newest album, Special, on July 15th.