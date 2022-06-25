Otter Creek Entertainment Launches With Maddie & Tae, Roman Alexander, and Brett Young

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Three Red Light Management executives – Haley McLemore, Van Haze, and JT Pratt have launched a new management and strategic partnerships company, Otter Creek Entertainment.

With over 20 years of collective management experience, the trio will continue to oversee the careers of their award-winning roster, including Brett Young, Maddie & Tae, and newcomer Roman Alexander.

The three have decades of experience in the industry. “We are a small team and have always wanted to remain independent,” Haze tells Billboard via a statement. “The past few years brought us all closer and it just felt like the right time to do it.” Haze has been with Red Light since 2015, following stints as VP of Promotion for MCA Nashville and stops at Capitol, Universal South, and WMSI.

Previously at Red Light since 2014, McLemore also spent time with 377 Management, Mercury and CMA. Pratt joins Otter following more than four years at Red Light and a year with L3 Entertainment.

“We are so fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists in music today,” McLemore and Haze note. “Helping them reach their personal and professional goals is the most rewarding part of our jobs, and we look forward to continuing their many successes in the future.”

Maddie & Tae, known for their hit singles “Girl in a Country Song” and “Die From a Broken Heart,” just released a new song, “Every Night Every Morning,” from their upcoming album Through The Madness Vol. 2. They will headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour beginning in September.