Continuously Updated* Artists and Entertainment Industry Companies Sound Off On The Supreme Court Overturning Roe. V. Wade

(CelebrityAccess) — On June 24th, the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning Roe V. Wade, a historic court case that ensured that abortion rights in the United States were protected by the power of the federal courts.

As a result, at least 16 states are expected to immediately enact new rules that will dramatically restrict women’s right to choose what happens to their own bodies with more expected to join the melee.

More ominously, Justice Clarence Thomas penned a concurrent opinion in which he stated that the Supreme Court should reconsider other opinions that guarantee access to contraceptives and LGBTQ rights.

“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote.

Following the release of the opinion, numerous artists, performers, and public figures took to social media to express grief and dismay at the situation.

Jack White

P!NK

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

Taylor Swift

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Jason Isbell

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

Stevie Van Zandt

The question is NOT why was Roe overturned by this Fascist Handmaid’s Tale Theocracy otherwise known as our Supreme Court. The question is why was the ERA never passed? Why wasn’t Roe codified? The answer? Same answer as usual. We are in a war and only one side is fighting it. — 🕉Stevie Van Zandt☮️ (@StevieVanZandt) June 24, 2022

Pearl Jam

YungBlud

the Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice! #AbortionIsHealthcare — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 24, 2022

Hayley Williams

Brandi Carlile

I have spent the last 20 years of my life traveling to every state, city and every corner of the American landscape… pic.twitter.com/7Wy5unSRpu — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) June 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers

fucking evil. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 24, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion

Maren Morris

“I chose to try for a baby at 29,” Morris said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “I waited until I was financially secured enough to do so, so my husband and I could provide him with everything he needed. We were lucky and got pregnant three months later.

“As mothers do, I really tried to think of every detail I could before he came into this world to keep him safe; pediatrician, hospital, crib, nursery sound machine, even future school he would someday go to. Every choice, every decision, a thoughtful one.

“Today, I hold my two-year-old son with tears streaming down my face because all my love and planning still wasn’t enough to protect him from being born in a country who could do this to women. Women, the ones who gave each Supreme Court Justice on the bench the right to be here, the dexterity of their pen hand. Tomorrow I will fight, but today I am grieving.”

Guess we’re just here to raise your babies to not grow up to be cowboys. https://t.co/39CwW0zBxi — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 25, 2022

Lily Allen & Olivia Rodrigo

Harry Styles

I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other. We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 24, 2022

FINNEAS

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

Zara Larsson

I can’t believe I grew up thinking USA was the best place on earth hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahaha wtf — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 24, 2022

Carole King

Bette Midler

VINCINT

It’s always this slimy osmosis jones lookin motherfucker 😒 https://t.co/zoWn7zZjSP — VINCINT (@VINCINT_) June 24, 2022

In addition to individuals, many of Hollywood’s unions and trade organizations have issued statements on the decision.

SAG-AFTRA

“Anyone who believes in the right of women to make their own healthcare decisions should be outraged with today’s archaic and dangerous ruling. Every American deserves and is entitled to an equal right to healthcare choice. Today, the United States Supreme Court abandoned that principle in a ruling that empowers states to enact draconian restrictions on healthcare choice and destroy lives, if we allow it. We will continue to fight to ensure the overwhelming majority voice of the people is heard in state and federal legislative bodies. We have the collective power to make certain today’s decision does not overcome the will of the people. SAG-AFTRA will fight to protect women’s right to choice and self-determination that has been recognized for decades.”

IATSE

In its outrageous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, SCOTUS has abandoned a 50-year precedent and the will of 70% of the American people to impose one of the worst contractions of freedoms in modern US history. Make no mistake, this will directly harm the welfare of our union sisters and kin, and therefore we must respond strongly.

We know well the catastrophic consequences that follow when authoritarians legislate control over our wombs, bodies, and lives. Taking away the option to receive compassionate reproductive care in the form of safe, legal abortions will disproportionally harm working-class people, force unwilling parents into poverty, worsen the already unacceptable maternal mortality crisis, imprison innocents for their biological functions (including miscarriages), and cut short far too many bright careers and lives.

If extremist justices will blatantly ignore established legal precedent and lie about it in their confirmation hearings, how far will they go? The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision shows the court is prepared to nullify the rights Americans fought and died for.

We stand together as sisters, brothers, and kin to ensure liberty and justice for ALL. Lawmakers at all levels must defend reproductive healthcare and Americans’ fundamental freedoms immediately, or face being replaced by those who will.

IATSE Women’s Committee Statement

The IATSE Women’s Committee believes in the right of all persons to make life choices based on the best information they have that impacts their immediate decision.

Having lived in this country as women, many of us know too well the injustices and inequities that we’ll face under this authoritarian move. Not that long ago, we fought for contraceptive insurance coverage, and it’s still not comprehensive. We still fight for equal pay. We still don’t have equal representation in our so-called halls of justice.

Let’s not forget that just a few short months ago we saw many Americans stealing the pro-choice slogan “My Body, My Choice” when it was convenient for them. Our bodies are no less valuable. Our contributions to this country are no less valuable. Our choices are equally significant. This is about controlling women.

The Women’s Committee is primed to take back that slogan and stand with the 70 % of Americans who support choice. We will stand together with our sisters, brothers, and kin to ensure …liberty and justice for ALL.

Joanne Sanders

IATSE VP & Chair of IATSE Womens Committee

IATSE DEI Committee Statement

The DEI Committee is dismayed and outraged by the Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning Roe vs Wade. All five justices in favor spoke to Roe vs Wade being an established precedent in their confirmation hearings, and now blatantly ignore that precedent. BIPOC and working-class people will bear the brunt of this decision; autonomy and choice will be taken away, with no exceptions in at least 20 states across the USA.

The language of the decision and blatant disregard of established precedent is disturbing, and leaves opportunities to repeal established Civil Rights legislation on interracial marriage, marriage equality, equal opportunity and Title IX, and even Brown v. Board of Education. Decades of hard-fought progress on voting rights, equality, humanity and equity-building are at risk from the a stroke of a pen.

We must not let this happen. We will work together to protect choice and our collective Civil Rights.

In Solidarity,

― IATSE Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee

Live Nation / Michael Rapino

Oak View Group

I fear Laura Jane Grace said it best – “And yet somehow I fear this year will only get worse.”