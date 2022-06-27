5 Seconds of Summer Ends A Show Early After Their Drummer Suffers An On-Stage Medical Emergency

THE WOODS, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer were forced to cancel a concert early after the band’s drummer walked off stage mid-show to seek medical attention.

The band was about 45 minutes into their performance at Cynthia Woods Pavilion when 27-year-old drummer Ashton Irwin was escorted off stage, prompting the band to take a short break.

A rep for the venue then came on stage and informed the audience that the remainder of the show had been canceled and that fans should make their way to the exits.

Since then, the band shared an update on Irwin’s condition, noting that he experienced a “medical incident” during the show and was later diagnosed with “extreme heat exhaustion.”

“As you may have heard, last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review. as a result, it was advised Ashton had suffered extreme heat exhaustion.

Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well. We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short. Ticketholders please check your emails, you will be updated directly as soon as we have more information – thank you, 5SOS.”

5 Seconds of Summer are next scheduled to perform at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas on June 28th.