Dave Grohl Returns To The Stage At Glastonbury With Some Help From Paul McCartney

PILTON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined rock legend Sir Paul McCartney on stage at Glastonbury on Saturday, marking Grohl’s first return to stage following the unexpected death of longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.

“I’ve got a little surprise for you. My friend from the West Coast of America, Dave Grohl,” McCartney told fans at the music festival on Saturday night shortly before welcoming Grohl to the stage.

The two performed the Beatles classic “I Saw Her Standing There” as well as the Paul McCartney and Wings cut “Band on the Run” before they were joined by another rock legend, Bruce Springsteen, for a rendition of Springsteen’s “Glory Days.”

The Foo Fighters were on tour in Bogotá, Colombia, and had just finished performing at on March 20th when Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room several days later.

A cause of death has not been officially determined but preliminary toxicology tests indicted the presence of multiple psychoactive substances in 53-year-old Hawkins’ system at the time of his death.

The Foos are lined up to perform at two tribute concerts for their late bandmate later this year, one at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd, followed by show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.