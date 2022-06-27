Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Take on Residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Jason Isbell has shared that he and his band the 400 Unit will take on a residency series at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. in mid-October. The residency will consist of eight separate shows and features a different opener for each date.

On Oct. 14 Peter One will open, and the following evening on Oct. 15 the Grace Group Choir will perform, next, on Oct. 16 is Vagabon. After a day off Kevin Kaarl will take on the role on Oct. 18, followed by Leyla McCalla on Oct. 19. Following another day off, on Oct. 21 Isbell’s wife and 400 Unit member Amanda Shires will open. Hermanos Gutierrez will perform the second to last opening set on Oct. 22 and finally, on Oct. 23 Cimafunk will open.

This is Isbell’s second Ryman residency as he did an 8-show stint in 2021. That residency featured eight evenings of female African-American openers including Amythyst Kiah, Allison Russell, Brittney Spencer, Shemekia Copeland, and Mickey Guyton.

The dates of the October residency fall on the year anniversary of the release of Isbell’s album Georgia Blue, which features guest artists including Brandi Carlile, Béla Fleck, Julien Baker, and the aforementioned Spencer and more.

Isbell is currently on tour and will remain so throughout the summer and fall, he will also make an appearance with Willie Nelson at the Outlaw Music Festival. He also has European dates with London-based folk-rockers The Rails following the Nashville residency through late November.