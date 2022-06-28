Downtown Music Services Partners With Geejam Music on Label and Publishing Services

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Downtown Music Services has announced a new partnership with international music company Geejam Music, which also incorporates Geejam Studios.

This new deal will see Downtown providing music publishing administration and label services for Geejam Music’s existing catalog and roster of songwriters and producers.

Jon Baker, the former president of Island Jamaica, whose Gee Street Records label enjoyed successes from PM Dawn, The RZA, and Queen Latifah, among others, first opened Geejam Studios (Port Antonio, Jamaica) in 1998.

Mike Smith, global president of Downtown Music Services, said: “I first met Jon when I worked at MCA Music in the 1980s. His label Gee Street released all of my favorite records and we had just picked up one of them, PM Dawn for publishing. I have always followed his career closely and was thrilled when any artist I worked with could record at Geejam, his state-of-the-art studios in Jamaica. I would drop in and see him when I was in Port Antonio and we talked about working together. His musical knowledge is second to none and I am thrilled that we are able to work together again.”

In nearly 25 years of existence, Geejam Studios has become a leading residential recording facility in the region, hosting sessions, writing camps, and retreats for the likes of Drake, Harry Styles, and recently Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Smith, and The Rolling Stones.

Jon Baker, the founder of Geejam Music and Studios, said: “There is an exciting musical renaissance at play in Jamaica now and I am delighted to be partnering with Downtown Music for publishing administration and label services. I believe now is the time to offer a true alternative to what is currently on offer for Jamaican artists and writers alike. Our partnership will provide an international platform for the release of homegrown Jamaican music via the Geejam Music label and see the reactivation of Gee Street Recordings for our international artists with an A&R presence in the UK and US.”