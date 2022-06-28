Live Nation To Exclusively Book The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the formation of a multi-year deal to become the exclusive booking partner for the 1,200-capacity Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (H•MAC).

The historic 34,000 sq. ft. mixed use complex, located in Harrisburg’s Old Midtown district, includes arts, dining and entertainment offerings, including the 1,500-capacity Capitol Room, as well as Stage On Herr, a 350-person capacity club and gallery space.

The complex also includes restaurants, shopping and public spaces. Additionally, plans are in the works to revise Stage On Herr to be more accessible for music, including an expanded stage, an upgraded sound system and permanent seating.

“We have a beautiful venue, and now with our new partnership with Live Nation, we’re looking to take H•MAC to the next level with even more concerts and performances,” said Chris Werner, President Entertainment, H•MAC. “This new relationship will help drive the ongoing revitalization of the city’s live entertainment scene.”

Along with the booking agreement, Live Nation revealed the first shows in what will be an ongoing performance series at the H•MAC, with upcoming shows by Beres Hammond (August 23); Lacuna Coil (September 8); Apocalyptica (September 11); and Dead Boys (October 20th).