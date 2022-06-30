Former Spotify Executive, Chris Crawford Joins Thematic as Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Thematic, the collaborative music discovery and licensing company empowering creators, has tapped Chris Crawford as Strategic Advisor.

“Thematic has developed a unique licensing-friendly pathway that benefits creators and musicians equally,” says Crawford. “With this strong foundation that values music rights and a passionate community of over half a million creators, I believe there’s a ton of value for Thematic to bring to the larger creator economy”.

As Strategic Advisor, Crawford will work to accelerate the company’s partnerships, corporate development, and revenue expansion. Prior to joining Spotify, Crawford was the Co-Founder and CEO of Loudr, a product, and services company geared to helping content creators, aggregators, and music services identify rights holders, secure licenses and pay royalties.

Launched in 2018, Los Angeles-based Thematic connects emerging musicians with digital content creators. Thematic’s approach removes the risk for creators by offering pre-cleared music for YouTube videos, automating licenses at the time of download. Music artists also benefit enormously by opening content licensing windows for discovery opportunities.

Thematic was founded by YouTube pioneer Michelle Phan after struggling with copyright issues herself. She identified the need for a modern licensing framework suitable for this generation of independent artists and creators. Artists such as Fiji Blue, Lauv, Nicky Youre, Dylan Rockoff, HOAX, and Benee, credit Thematic as their pathway for attracting new fans.