Logic Signs A Multi-Album Deal With BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-platinum hip-hop icon Logic has signed with BMG, citing the label group’s artist-friendly deals, the company said.

The multi-album agreement between Logic and BMG will allow him to own his own song recordings and is his first new label deal since he released his debut album “Under Pressure” in 2014.

Logic says he plans to release new material through the partnership, including a full studio album, which is expected “imminently.”

“There’s a lot of bullshit in the music industry. I’m just glad to move on to a place where I can be independent, and respected as an artist, and feel like I’m in control of my career,” Logic said.

“As an artist, creator, and entrepreneur, Logic is the perfect fit for BMG, and we are excited to join forces. He has a unique authenticity that has consistently enabled him to remain among the best in the business,” added BMG’s Tim Reid, SVP, Repertoire & Marketing.

“BMG is fast becoming the home of more and more established artists departing long-time deals, moving towards independence, and wanting control over their careers. BMG has an impeccable team helping artists achieve their goals by not only delivering the highest level of service, but the attention to detail and strategy that sophisticated artists desire,” concluded Thomas Scherer, BMG’s President, Repertoire & Marketing.