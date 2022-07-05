Highland Park Parade Shooting Results in 22-Year-Old Rapper Named ‘Awake the Rapper’ Being Taken Into Custody

HIGHLAND PARK, IL (CelebrityAccess) – Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, (aka Awake the Rapper) has been taken into custody as a person of interest in Monday’s (July 4) Highland Park Parade shooting. The shooting left at least six people dead and dozens wounded. A gunman opened fire on the parade from a rooftop around 10 AM on Independence Day.

Crimo was taken into custody Monday night after a police pursuit through the streets of Lake Forest, IL.

As a rapper, Crimo seemed to have a small cult following, with at least two of his songs amassing over one million streams on Spotify. He’s posted numerous videos on his YouTube channel, including one with a gunman being killed by police and posing inside of a school with ammunition.

#BREAKING: just got this from a source showing the arrest happening about 45 mins ago. That’s Robert Crimo face down on Hwy 41, after he was spotted by a North Chicago officer. #HighlandPark @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lIpyaCyL16 — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) July 5, 2022

An Instagram account allegedly belonging to Crimo (whose family is from the Highland Park area) shows several black-and-white portraits with a tattoo of a number on one side of his temple and the word “Awake” above one of his eyebrows. Crimo also appears to have hatch marks that add up to five under his eye.

This is one of the scrubbed videos form #BobbyCrimo’s YouTube account. I watched all of them yesterday. These are the lyrics of male self-resignation. He was waiting on a chance to act out. #BoyCrisis pic.twitter.com/rL2e19lrX9 — Anthony B. Bradley, PhD (@drantbradley) July 5, 2022

A neighbor who requested to remain anonymous told The Daily Beast that “The family’s been in the area for a long time -adding that his father is a small business owner who ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019 and lost in a two-to-one margin to the incumbent.