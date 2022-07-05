Sarah Silverman Announces Las Vegas Show For Her Sarah Silverman & Friends Tour

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian, writer, actor, and producer Sarah Silverman announced plans for a performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for what will be the only Las Vegas stop on her Sarah Silverman & Friends Tour.

Silverman currently hosts her weekly podcast The Sarah Silverman Podcast, where she discusses talks about culture, politics, amd philosophy as seen through the lens of her unique worldview. Her 2017 Netflix special, A Speck of Dust, netted Silverman multiple award nominations, including for two Emmys and a Grammy Award.

Her other television and film work includes Masters of Sex, Bob’s Burgers, Battle of the Sexes, I Smile Back, and the Wreck-It Ralph movies. Her first book, a memoir called The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee, which went on to become a New York Times Bestseller, is currently being adapted into a musical with the Atlantic Theatre Company to premiere in April 2022.

Tickets for the show go on sale on July 8th at 10 AM.