Spotify’s Rival Deezer is Now a Publicly-Listed Company

PARIS, FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) – The music streaming service Deezer is now a publicly-listed company. The company made its stock market debut in France on the Euronext Paris Tuesday morning (July 5), after combining its business with I2PO, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) based in France.

Deezer becomes the latest music streaming service to become a publicly listed company via a SPAC merger, following Anghami‘s recent IPO on the NASDAQ in New York.

At the bell-ringing ceremony this morning, Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira said that “As a proud French tech Unicorn, going public in Paris for us was really important. This is a historical day for our company.”

According to Deezer’s investor relations site, Access Industries owns the biggest company share capital with 44,753,926 ordinary shares, while Orange Participations S.A. owns the second largest, with 9,561,723 ordinary shares.

According to Deezer’s merger prospectus, the music streaming service had 9.6 million subscribers in 2021, including 5.6 million direct subscribers and 3.9 million B2B subscribers.