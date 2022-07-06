AJay “Charlie B” Saxena, Nicholas Causarano and George Kalivas Appointed A&R Directors at Warner Music Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Ajay “Charlie B” Saxena, Nicholas Causarano, and George Kalivas have joined Warner Music Canada (WMC) as A&R Directors.

Saxena and Causarano will drive hip-hop, R&B, and pop signings across the country while existing team member Kalivas has also been promoted to become an A&R Director.

Charlie B is the stage name of DJ and producer Ajay Saxena. He began his career through monthly residencies at clubs across North America. He released his debut album, Across The Board, in June, and has been involved in fundraising to support the community, including organizations like the Toronto Black Health Alliance.

Causarano joins WMC after running artist management company Cause and Effect, which operates in Toronto and Los Angeles. The company’s roster of songwriters and producers has contributed to songs for artists such as Alessia Cara, Hailee Steinfeld, Travis Barker and Wiz Khalifa.

Kalivas has worked in the marketing department at WMC for more than five years, and as A&R Director will split his time between creative and operational work.

The A&R team restructuring also sees Taylor Nishimura promoted to the new role of Associate Manager, A&R Operations, reporting to Kalivas in her new role. The restructuring is the latest company move under the direction of Kristen Burke, who was appointed President of the company in August 2021.

Since taking on her role, Burke helped WMG move its Canadian operations to downtown Toronto, hired executive Andy West as EVP and General Manager, and in June, brought in Julia Hummel, VP of Digital Strategy and Business Development, and Madelaine Napoleone as VP, Marketing.

Burke, said: “I’m delighted that Charlie B and Nick have chosen to join the team – I know they’ll help us become even more culturally relevant and commercially successful. It’s also fantastic that George and Taylor are stepping up into their new roles. They’ve done an incredible job out of the gate and will be the engine room of the A&R team, driving projects forward.”