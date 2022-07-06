Frontier Touring Expands Its Team Ahead of the 2022-2023 Australian Concert Season

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – As Australia’s live sector begins to come back from the COVID-19 “dead”, Frontier Touring expands its team.

The independent concert company has hired Kylie Jeffrey and Claire Marshall, ahead of what is anticipated to be an engrossing season of concerts across 2022 and 2023. Effective July 11th, Jeffrey joins Frontier as ticketing director, working across the business’ broad range of tours.

Jeffrey joins from Ticketek, where she served as national tours manager, and brings 25 years of ticketing and event operations experience with her. Her career highlights, according to a statement, include working on Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking Divide tour, Robbie Williams’ 2006 stadium tour, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and Prince’s final tour in 2016.

In her new role, Jeffrey reports to Frontier Touring COO Susan Heymann and works closely with the company’s ticketing expert Mary Bainbridge and tour operations director Ingrid Hook, as reported by The Music Network.

Also joining the team Monday (July 4) as partnerships director is Marshall. She brings more than 20 years of experience as a partnership and marketing executive in the media and entertainment industries.

Marshall had a 17-year stint with Nova Entertainment, where she climbed the ladder several times, becoming music marketing director for the commercial network with duties for music partnerships and developing its Red Room and Feel Good Night live platforms.

In 2020, she shifted to Sony Music Entertainment in the position of senior director, catalog streaming, and strategic partnerships. At Frontier, she reports to CMCO Reegan Stark.

“Frontier is built on its great people,” explains Frontier Touring CEO Dion Brant, “and with these appointments, we are bringing in two of the best as we look to some exciting touring times ahead.”

The Melbourne-based concerts specialist has a busy calendar for the months ahead, including the exclusive Billy Joel concert at the MCG, Ed Sheeran’s stadium run, sold-out Billie Eilish concerts, and much more.