The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jim Kerr

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
That’s right, Mr. Simple Minds! We cover everything from Bowie to Iovine to Hynde to his hotel in Sicily… Jim is a charismatic raconteur, you’re gonna dig this.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/jim-kerr-99138166/

