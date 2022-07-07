Why Don’t We Announces Hiatus and Cancels 2022 ‘Good Times Only’ Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Why Don’t We announced on Wednesday (July 6) that they were going on hiatus – inclusive of canceling their 2022 North American tour. The hiatus and cancellation follow months of litigation between the group’s current and former managers, as reported by Billboard.

The lawsuit the Instagram post references is between Why Don’t We’s current manager, Randy Phillips, and their former manager (who was Phillips’ longtime colleague), David Loeffler. The litigation finds the two men battling over control of the band’s management, their joint company, Signature Entertainment, and PDM III, which according to <em>Billboard</em> has the exclusive right to “direct and control” both the band and the solo careers of the Why Don’t We members, their music, masters, and revenue streams.

The lawsuit, filed on August 17 by Loeffler states the five members of Why Don’t We – Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, Jonah Marais, and Daniel Seavey refused to sign a recording agreement or perform as a group until Phillips is reinstated as the group’s sole manager. Loeffler sued the bandmates for anticipatory breach of contract and sued Phillips for tortious interference with a business relationship.

On the other side of the coin, Phillips’s lawsuit alleges Loeffler abused members of the band and “irreparably damaged” the management company they created by engaging in “nightmarish behavior,” including “daily verbal abuse and screaming at them at the top of his lungs.”

The members of Why Don’t We detailed their alleged abuse in September via a social media post, which claimed the band was monitored 24/7, that their food was restricted and that they were regularly verbally abused.

The group also petitioned the California Labor Commission to throw out its contract with Loeffler and management company Signature Entertainment for violating the state’s Talent Agencies Act.