Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Live Concert Film – ‘Rhapsody Over London’

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Queen and Adam Lambert today announced details of Rhapsody Over London, an exclusive concert spectacular, filmed live at The O2 Arena during their current sold-out tour, that will premiere on July 24 via Kiswe’s global streaming platform.

The Live Concert Film will feature a LIVE Q&A with Brian, Roger, and Adam, speaking backstage from The O2 Arena. Fans around the world will have an opportunity to purchase tickets and submit their questions via video by July 19th, for the band to see and answer during the LIVE Q&A.

The concert will only be available until July 31st on the platform, where fans will have access to additional concerts and interviews. The documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story will be available exclusively for ticket holders for a full two days before the live stream.

The concert was filmed during the band’s sold-out 10-day run at The O2 Arena, London in early June. Having been attended by over half a million concertgoers during the 2022 36-date European tour, the concert film is set to reach a worldwide audience of millions more when the experience premieres online.

A massive undertaking, utilizing 26 cameras and a crew of over 100 film technicians, the production presents the band’s two and half hour show in its entirety. The audience will also be able to interact with fellow fans throughout the show using Kiswe’s fan engagement features, including fan chat feed and cheer buttons, fan reacts videos enabling viewers to upload video selfies, purchase custom digital stickers, and the chance to buy exclusive in-concert merchandise.

In the 28-song performance, the band’s live show honors Freddie Mercury’s motto that “too far is never far enough” with state-of-the-art video content, lasers, and pyrotechnics.

Adam Lambert’s vocal prowess and showmanship is a special effect in itself, soaring to the ecstatic high notes of “Somebody to Love”, and appearing on a bejeweled Harley Davidson bike for “Bicycle Race”. Taylor and Lambert emulate Bowie and Mercury in a thunderous “Under Pressure”. “Bohemian Rhapsody” resurrects Queen’s glorious 1975 harmonies before a cyborg-masked May’s rousing solo and Lambert’s rush to the front for the storming finale.