Spotify For Artists Launches ‘In Focus’ Career Development Tool

(Hypebot) — Spotify for Artists has just launched a new website called “In Focus” that provides unique tools, resources, and recommendations to help artists buckle down and improve on what matters most to them. 🌱 Here’s the rundown…

by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Blog

What is it?

Whether you’re looking to level up or get back to basics, it all starts with focus. From craft to career, “In Focus” lets you choose your focus as they give you the tools, resources, and recommendations to help you achieve what matters most to you.

“The music industry is increasingly complex, so we made In Focus to remove the guesswork. Our goal is to help artists achieve whatever it is that matters most to them. Just tell us what you want to accomplish, and we’ll provide the latest & greatest tools, resources, and recommendations to help your artists thrive.” says the official announcement from Spotify.

What options can I focus on?

The site is organized into five career categories: Create, Promote, Connect, Earn, and Learn.

Within each section, you can drill down into the more detailed focus areas until you find exactly what you’re looking for. There’s a ton to explore within — the latest Spotify for Artists features, lots of videos and podcasts, and insider advice from artists and industry experts.