Gov’t Mule Expands North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The Warren Haynes fronted legendary jam band Gov’t Mule expanded their current North American tour with a spate of new dates in October.

The expanded tour itinerary includes 3 co-headlining dates in Florida on October 14, 15 and 18 with Old Crow Medicine Show as well as 4 shows in the Southeast with special guests Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs.

Additionally, Gov’t Mule announced a string of shows in Texas that will feature support from the eight-piece New Orleans based brass ensemble The Soul Rebels.

Gov’t Mule, featuring Warren Haynes on guitar and vocals, Matt Abts on drums, Danny Louis on keyboards, guitar and backing vocals, and Jorgen Carlsson on bass, are touring in support of their debut blues album, Heavy Load Blues, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Blues chart.

While Gov’t Mule are currently performing in Europe, they will return to the U.S. in time for their July 29th show in Cleveland, the first of three performances as part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

They are also lined up for an eclectic set of collaborations and multi-act shows with artists such as ZZ Top and Turnpike Troubadours, as well as five co-headlining shows with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue that will feature full, equal length sets from both artists with the closing set rotating per show and a performance at the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival.

Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced October tour dates will be available Wednesday, July 13th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, July 15th; tickets for dates with OCMS will be available starting at noon local time on both days and at 10am local time for all other shows.