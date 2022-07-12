Radio Programmer And Consultant Steve Smith Dead At 62

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted radio programmer and consultant Steve Smith, who played a key role in the development of the modern hip-hop radio format at Hot 97 in the mid-90s, has died. He was 62.

In a statement provided to All Access, Smith’s family said that he unexpectedly passed away at home in his sleep on July 7th.

With more than 4 decades in the radio industry, Smith was a respected programmer and consultant, handling programming and managing programming staff for a wide range of broadcasters, including Cox Media Group, CBS Radio, Clear Channel, Emmis Communications, and AM/FM Radio Group where he served as VP of Programming.

Smith, along with general manager Judy Ellis and digital marketing exec Heidi McIvor-Allen, transitioned WQHT from pop to urban-oriented rhythmic top 40 format, taking it from dead last in New York’s pop market to the number one station in the highly competitive New York market by 1995.

He also spent more than a decade as a consultant through Steve Smith Talent & Consulting and recently partnered with Tim Richards to launch radio consultancy Smith Richards Collective.

A cause of death was not disclosed.