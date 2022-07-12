Spotify Snatches Up Wordle-Style Music Trivia Game Heardle

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) – Spotify has acquired the Wordle-style music trivia game Heardle. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The streaming goliath sees Heardle as a tool for music discovery, as well as being a game that’s popular with millions of players.

“Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d forgotten, discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you’ve had caught in your head forever,” said a statement from Spotify.

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans,” said Jeremy Erlich, global head of music, Spotify. “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs… and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”

For Heardle players, the look and feel of the game will stay the same and it will remain free to play, Spotify confirmed. Heardle is available for users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Players are given a note and must attempt to guess a song based on those opening notes. They get six guesses, with each hint giving a few more seconds of music. Players do get a chance to discover the song in its entirety, whether or not they guessed it correctly.

https://www.spotify.com/heardle/