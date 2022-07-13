The One Day FanDuel FanFest Music Festival Is Set For Chicago This September

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Sports gaming company FanDuel Group announced plans for FanDuel FanFest, a one-day music festival featuring headliners Wiz Khalifa and Alesso.

Set for Saturday, September 10 at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, from 2-9 PM CST.

Along with music, the festival will also include the FanDuel’s Superstar Showdown, which features local Chicago sports personalities competing against each other in various challenges such as ax throwing, connect 4 basketball, quarterback challenge, H-O-R-S-E and more.

Fans will be able to watch and predict winners through Fanduel’s Free-2-Play game, the company said.

“We are excited to bring our successful and highly-entertaining FanDuel FanFest event to the great city of Chicago,” said Andrew Sneyd, Senior Vice President of Brand, FanDuel Group. “Between the amazing musical performances featuring Wiz Khalifa and Alesso, and the legendary athletes like Brian Urlacher and Devin Hester who will be in attendance, this event will have something for all and is just another way for us to do something extraordinary to celebrate our customers and sports betting in the state of Illinois.”