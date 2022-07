(Hypebot) — Independent Venue Week is in full swing through this Sunday in 400 independent music venues across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

First brought to the US from the UK in 2018, Independent Venue Week shines a spotlight on locally-owned live performance spaces. “We know the power of music firsthand,” said Bruce C. Bryan, founder and board president of the independent non-profit music venue Spot on Kirk in Roanoke, VA. “Having all these independent music venues united in programming and scheduling is a bold move. It feels great to know we are all driving toward the same goal.”

#IVW22 runs nationwide July 11 – 17 with over 1,100 shows.

Find a show near you

