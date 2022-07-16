The Backstreet Boys Head to Vegas for A Very Backstreet Christmas Party

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Backstreet Boys (BSB) are heading back to Las Vegas for a series of 12 holiday-themed shows.

A Very Backstreet Christmas Party will launch at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on November 11 and run through December 23. This is the first time Backstreet has done a holiday show, and it’ll feature them performing holiday favorites, hits, and new original songs.

While it hasn’t been officially announced yet, band member AJ McLean recently said that the group’s been working on their first-ever Christmas album, so it’s a good bet these shows will feature songs from that project.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 16 via Ticketmaster. VIP meet and greet opportunities will be available on BSB’s website.

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. During the group’s Larger Than Life residency, which ran from 2017 to 2018, they donated $180,000 to the organization.

Announced dates as of today are: 11/11 – 14, 11/18, 11/20 – 21, 12/16, 12/18 – 19, 12/22 – 23