Live Nation UK Promotes Maddie Arnold to Promoter, Concerts Division

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation UK has promoted Maddie Arnold to promoter within its concerts division. Arnold has been with the company for five years, working with artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, and Idles. With the promotion, she will now be responsible for her own roster including Cassyette, Lauren Sanderson, Ashnikko, and Bleach Lab, along with others. Arnold has previously held positions at Festival Republic and WME.

“Having worked in a few areas of the music industry, it was at Live Nation where I finally found my feet,” Arnold says. “I soon realized promoting was something I was passionate about, I wanted to learn quickly and was eager to get stuck in.

“The support I’ve had throughout the last five years has been outstanding, with constant mentoring, guidance, and encouragement from my peers and managers. Although I’ve been building my roster for a few years now, I’m over the moon to now be doing this full time and to continue breaking new and exciting artists.”

Last week, IQ-Mag reported that IME Music owner Ian Evans has joined Live Nation UK, while the company has further bolstered its ranks in the past few months by acquiring London-based music and arts live events company Parallel Lines Promotions.

Stephen Vondy of Liverpool Sound City and I Love Live Events also recently joined Live Nation UK as a promoter.