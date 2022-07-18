Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Destination Concert is Back for 2023

CANCUN, MX (CelebrityAccess) – With numerous sold-out years under his belt, platinum-selling superstar and American Idol judge, Luke Bryan has announced the Crash My Playa 2023 destination event taking place January 19 – 22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, in the Riviera Cancun region of Mexico.

Crash My Playa 2023 marks the third year being held at Moon Palace Cancun with the initial year being 2020 (2021 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Bryan posted the announcement on his Instagram account Saturday (July 16).

The resort is ranked among the best on TripAdvisor. This oceanfront sanctuary offers a spectrum of magnificent rooms, all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour concierge service, relaxing pools, on-site restaurants, and bars, as well as plenty of activities on both land and sea, including offsite adventures. Packages will be available at both Moon Palace Cancun as well as the more luxurious section of the resort – The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun- for those looking for five-star accommodations. From sun-up to sun-down, Moon Palace Cancun allows all “Playa Crashers” to stay at one resort, promising an even more curated experience throughout the weekend which every attendee can participate in, including the legendary pool parties.

For Crash My Playa alumni, the advance on-sale begins Wednesday (July 20) with additional artists and the general on-sale date to be announced in the coming weeks. Crash My Playa 2022 featured Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, and more.