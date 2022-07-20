Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa Announce Black Star Line Music Festival

ACCRE, Ghana (CelebrityAccess) — Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa are teaming up to bring a live music festival to West Africa.

Set for January 6th, the Black Star Line festival will take place in historic Black Star Square in Accra, the capital and largest city of Ghana.

The festival draws inspiration from a shipping company founded in 1919 by the prominent journalist, activist, and orator Marcus Garvey.

“The Black Star Line was a symbol of pride, not only for Africans, but also for Black people in all ports of call,” festival organizers said in a press release.

Both Chance and Mensa have visited Ghana several times in recent years, most recently with a group of 8 Chicago high school students as they explored their cultural roots.

“When Vic and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the US. Eventually we started touring in Europe, we did shows in Asia, South America, Central America, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most. When we came here and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us. We need a music festival bringing major artists to Ghana. This is what we’re working to create.”

An initial lineup has yet to be announced but organizers said they plan to bring major international artists to Ghana along with homegrown regional talent.