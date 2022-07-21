David Foster To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that legendary Canadian hitmaker, producer, and 16-time Grammy winner David Foster is the latest inductee for 2022.

“David Foster is renowned for his razor-sharp instinct in all aspects of his boundless talent from songwriting, to composing and producing, as a musician, and for discovering the next great superstar,” says Stan Meissner, Board Chairman, CSHF. “His musicality and innovation have created some of the most enduring songs of the century that have not only been mega chart-toppers, but have been etched in our cultural zeitgeist.”

With an impressive collection of 16 Grammy Awards to his name, Foster has penned countless hits for an incredible range of artists, including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan.

His hits include “I Will Remember You,” “All-Time High,” “For Love,” “The Best of Me,” “Stay The Night,” and “Through The Fire” among numerous others.

In addition to his work as a musician, producer and songwriter, Foster launched The David Foster Foundation in 1986 after meeting a young girl from his hometown who was in desperate need of a liver transplant. The foundation’s mission is to provide financial support to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants and working to raise donor awareness in both the U.S. and Canada.

He has also volunteered his time and talent to over 400 charities over the past two decades.