Max Lefkowitz Named Director Of Publicity At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of longtime staffer Max Lefkowitz to the role of Director of Publicity.

“Max is admired by his co-workers and clients for his attention to detail, follow through and commitment to excellence,” says Shore Fire Senior Vice President Matt Hanks. “He’s also a generous and effective mentor, and as we congratulate him on his elevation to Director, we look forward to his continued contributions to shaping Shore Fire’s staff and its future successes.”

A native of New York City, Lefkowitz first joined Shore Fire in 2015 and prior to his promotion, served as a Senior Account Executive at the company.

While at Shore Fire, Lefkowitz contributed to publicity campaigns for a wide range of established artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Alejandro Escovedo, Los Lobos, Amos Lee, Phosphorescent, and Nicole Atkins.

He’s also worked on campaigns for institutions such as The North Carolina Arts Council’s Come Hear NC initiative, Yep Roc Records’ 20th anniversary celebrations, and ASCAP Experience.\\

“I’ve always admired Shore Fire’s dedication to mentoring younger staff and helping them become the next generation of leaders in our field,” says Lefkowitz. “It’s that culture of guidance and growth that I believe makes Shore Fire so special, and in my seven-plus years here I’ve benefited from that in more ways than I can count. As I enter the role of Director Of Publicity, it’s an honor to keep that spirit alive and give the next class of publicists the same invaluable education and opportunity that I’ve been so fortunate to receive here at Shore Fire. A huge thank you to Marilyn Laverty, Matt Hanks, Mark Satlof and all of my colleagues for setting such a great example to follow.”