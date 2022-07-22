Ricky Martin’s Nephew Drops Sexual Harassment Allegations Against The Latin Recording Legend

SAN JUAN (CelebrityAccess) — A nephew of Latin recording artist Ricky Martin has dropped allegations of sexual harassment against his uncle.

According to Billboard, Martin’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez had sought a restraining order against Martin, claiming the two had engaged in a 7-month incestuous relationship and seeking protection from alleged domestic violence.

However, on Thursday, a judge ‘archived’ the order, noting that there were no current criminal proceedings against Martin.

Following the legal decision, Martin thanked his supporters and described the allegations against him as a “painful” experience.

“I have been working on stages for almost four decades, in the public eye and I have never, ever had to deal with something as painful as what I have experienced in the last two weeks. I was a victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member who is sadly dealing with mental issues,” Martin said.

“The only thing I wish him is the best and that he finds the light. Lies cause a lot of damage. It did a lot of damage to me, to my children, to my husband, to my parents, to my whole family. I couldn’t defend myself before because there is a process that I had to follow, where I was required to remain silent until I could speak out in front of a judge and that’s how it went,” the singer continued. “Thank you very much to all the unconditional fans who always sent me messages of love, positive messages. I insist, there is a God who rewards those who focus and live in the truth.”

In a statement provided to CNN, Martin’s attorney Marty Singer went on to clarify that there had never been an improper relationship between Martin and his nephew and stated that the order was lifted after Sanchez asked the court to dismiss the case.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer told CNN.