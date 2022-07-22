The Postal Service Honors Pete Seeger With His Own Forever Stamp

(CelebrityAccess) — The United States Postal Service announced that legendary folk singer Pete Seeger will be inducted into the Postal Service’s Music Icons Forever stamp series.

“The Postal Service is pleased to present our new Music Icons stamp honoring Pete Seeger, a man who inspired countless musicians and millions of fans around the world,” said Tom Foti, the Postal Service’s product solutions vice president, who served as the stamp ceremony’s dedicating official. “He was not only a champion of traditional American music, he was also celebrated as a unifying power by promoting a variety of causes, such as, civil rights, workers’ rights, social justice, the peace movement and protecting the environment.”

Seeger, who died in 2014, was presented with the posthumous honor during a special ceremony at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, Rhode Island.

The other participants at the stamp ceremony included members of Seeger’s family; as well as Chris Funk, music director of the Newport Folk Festival Presents For Pete’s Sake; and Béla Fleck, who performed the national anthem.

The stamp, which will be sold in sets of 16, features a color-tinted, black-and-white photograph taken in the early 1960s by Dan Seeger, the performer’s son, and is designed to look like a vintage 45 rpm record sleeve.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp and pane. Dan Seeger’s photograph was color-tinted by Kristen Monthei.