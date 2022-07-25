Facebook Rolls Out Revenue Sharing For Content Creators, Rightsholders

(CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, social media giant Meta introduced it has implemented music revenue sharing on its Facebook platform, making it easier for creators to monetize their videos that use licensed music from label partners on the platform.

Powered by Rights Manager, a video, audio and image-matching tool developed in-house at Facebook, the Music Revenue Sharing system will use video, audio and image-matching tools to protect rights and manage content.

Through the system, content creators can earn money through certain videos that use licensed songs with Music Revenue Sharing, something they previously weren’t eligible to do.

In order to participate, content creators must be in-stream ads in their content and meet Facebook’s monetization eligibility standards in order to access Music Revenue Sharing.

Video creators will receive 20% revenue share on eligible videos, with a separate share going to music rights holders and, of course, to Meta.

To be monetized, a video must be at least 60 seconds long and there must be a visual component as well, Meta said. Additionally, the licensed music cannot be the primary purpose and must be instead incorporated into a broader creation.

The program rolled out today in the U.S. and will be deployed to other regions where music is available on Facebook in the coming months.