NIVA Names Red River Cultural District’s Cody Cowan Chief Operating Officer

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announced the hire of Cody Cowan who will serve as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer.

Cowan will step into the newly created role at NIVA effective July 25th and will oversee day-to-day operations at the organization and its various initiatives.

In addition, Cowan will also collaborate with the NIVA Foundation in a similar manner, the organization said.

“As NIVA continues its evolution from successfully ensuring the independent music, comedy, promoter and festival industry will survive, we’re now focused on how we thrive,” said Rev. Moose, Executive Director and Co-Founder of NIVA. We’re incredibly fortunate that Cody, a seasoned music industry veteran with a history of success working in the civic, hospitality, service, and live events industries, is joining NIVA in this newly created leadership position of COO. He’s a leader and vocal advocate for preserving the cultural identity of his hometown of Austin and we know he will bring this passion, commitment and energy to NIVA.”

“It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be invited to join NIVA’s hard working, talented team and to also continue to be able to serve our independent music and comedy community’s mission in creating a thriving and sustainable ecosystem,” added Cody Cowan, COO of NIVA. “Music and comedy are not only the soundtrack for our day-to-day, but also our inner lives – they comfort us in difficult times; energize us in diverse and incomparable ways; and help us to find deeper human connection and purpose in an ever complicated world. I’m grateful for this amazing opportunity to continue to serve our music and comedy community and look forward to what we may all build together at NIVA.”

Cowan comes to his new role at NIVA from Austin’s Red River Cultural District, where he served as Executive Director. He began working in the music industry in Austin in 1997, starting at local clubs around the city, including Emos and Mohawk.

He went on to found the Red River Cultural District in 2016, serving as an executive director at the non-profit, focusing on a range of areas from economic development, to grass roots organization and music policy, NIVA said.