Rock Drummer Matt Sorum Strikes A Catalog And Music Rights Deal With Reservoir

(CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Reservoir Media has signed a deal with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

The deal includes the acquisition of Sorum’s publishing catalog and his recorded music rights, as well as publishing rights for his future works.

Through his long and storied career, Sorum performed as the drummer for numerous iconic rock bands, including Guns N’ Roses (from 1990 to 1997), Velvet Revolver, and The Cult.

While with GN’R, Sorum performed on the band’s albums such as Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II in 1991, and the group’s subsequent album, The Spaghetti Incident, in 1993.

“I am very pleased to enter into this relationship with Reservoir. It is gratifying to know how much the Reservoir team appreciates my work. I am honored to have been in bands that have been such an important part of rock and roll history with catalogs that have stood the test of time.” He added, “I want to thank the entire Reservoir team for helping to make it happen, particularly Rell Lafargue and Jonathan Sturges. I also want to thank my attorney Marvin Katz who represented me in the transaction, as well as fellow drummer and former Atlantic Records president Jerry Greenberg. I am excited about what the future holds as I continue creating new music with Reservoir,” Sorum said.

“Matt is one of the most accomplished and celebrated drummers in rock and roll history. He has contributed to some of the all-time best rock songs that will continue to reach and inspire audiences for generations. It is an honor to be bringing his timeless catalog to Reservoir and continue deepening its value,” added Rell Lafargue, Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.