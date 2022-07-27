Lollapalooza is Expanding To Mumbai for 2023 – Making Its Debut in Asia

MUMBAI, INDIA (CelebrityAccess) – Lollapalooza, one of the world’s biggest multi-genre music festivals, is set to make India its eighth destination in January 2023.

Lollapalooza made its debut in Chicago in 1991; now the annual festival travels to Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden with India being the first country in Asia to host the festival.

Mumbai will host the India leg of the festival on January 28-29 next year, as the global producers, Perry Farrell, WME, and C3 Presents, have partnered with BookMyShow to co-produce and help promote Lollapalooza India.

Charlie Walker, a co-founder of C3 Presents, said they look for a place that has a robust market without being crowded with festivals.

“We zeroed in on Mumbai with Ashish (Ashish Hemrajani, Founder / CEO, BookMyShow) because after he came to us, expressing interest in bringing Lollapalooza to Mumbai, we did our homework and research and looked at the kind of overwhelming demand for music, the population base, and the kind of growing population and addressable population. Also, the lack of competition around multi-day, multi-genre festivals, which is what we look for.”

Lollapalooza India will be a two-day fest with the artist lineup expected to be announced by end-August. It will include pop, rock, metal, punk rock, and hip-hop, as well as indie, electronic dance music (EDM), and techno across four stages with over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names in music both globally and locally.