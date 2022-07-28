Farm Aid 2022 Set For North Carolina With Performances by Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, and More

RALEIGH, NC (CelebrityAccess) – Farm Aid’s annual festival — a full day of music, and family farmers is coming to Raleigh on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Farm Aid 2022 will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid. The festival will showcase how farmers are leading the way to mitigate climate change by sharing their stories on the Farm Aid stage and throughout the event.

This is the second time the Farm Aid festival has taken place in Raleigh, having made its debut there in 2014.

“I’ve always said that family farmers strengthen us all,” said Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson. “Farmers in North Carolina, across the Southeast, and all over the country are growing solutions to our toughest challenges, including climate change. We’re bringing Farm Aid here to highlight their hard work and celebrate the ways we can all join farmers to help.”

Agriculture is the lifeblood of NC, generating $92.7 billion annually and employing 17.5% of the state’s workforce (more than 700,000 jobs). Farmland makes up more than 8.3 million acres of the Tar Heel state. North Carolina’s agriculture is extremely diverse, with 150 different farm products produced. Farms across the state engage in direct-to-consumer sales, creating the foundation for a vibrant local food system.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, July 30, with prices ranging from $75 to $315 and will be available for purchase at LiveNation.com.