South By Southwest Film Festival Updates Its Name To The SXSW Film & TV Festival

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the South by Southwest Conference and festivals announced that the film festival will be called the Film & TV Festival as the event acknowledges its inclusion of episodic programming for the small screen as well.

The festival, which served as the launch platform for HBO’s hit television series Girls in 2012, launched an episodic content section n 2014 and has since provided a platform for world premieres for television series such as Silicon Valley, Mr. Robot, Barry, What We Do In The Shadows, and Search Party, among 68 other Episodic Premieres and 57 Episodic Pilots.

“We are so proud of our rich history of showcasing both film and television and wanted the festival name to reflect what we have been doing for a decade,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film & TV. “Whether in the screening program, the Conference or associated activations on our footprint, SXSW has long been at the epicenter of the best new TV, and in 2023 we will once again thrill our audiences with exciting new work from some of the most talented creators.”

SXSW Film, TV, XR submissions for 2023 open on August 23 through October 18, 2022.