Mirror
A screen capture of the incident.
Two Members Of The Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Injured On Stage By Falling Video Screen

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — The Canto boy band Mirror canceled a series of upcoming performances after a large video screen fell from the ceiling and landed on two of the group’s dancers during a concert on Thursday night.

In a video that quickly went viral, about twelve members of the group can be seen on stage at Hong Kong Coliseum when the wires supporting a large video screen suspended above the stage appear to break, with the screen plummeting to land directly on top of two dancers below.

According to the Hong Kong Morning Post, local law enforcement officials said the two male dancers were transported to a hospital. One of the dancers suffered neck injuries and is intensive care, while the second dancer suffered injuries to his head and is listed in stable condition.

Additionally, three female audience members were treated for shock with one requiring hospitalization, the Morning Post said.

The audience was removed from the venue and the remainder of the 12-concert series was subsequently canceled.

The rigging malfunction came just a day after group member Frankie Chan Sui-Fan fell from stage during a performance after accidentally stepping over the edge while addressing the audience.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chan was able to quickly return to stage, seemingly uninjured, and apologized to the audience for the fall.

