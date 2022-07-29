Dua Lipa’s Toronto Concert Halted After Fireworks Ignited Inside Of Scotiabank Arena

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Dua Lipa’s concert in Toronto on Wednesday night ground to a halt after someone set off fireworks inside of the venue during the finale.

The 26-year-old recording artist was finishing her set at Scotiabank Arena around 11:45 p.m. when the fireworks began exploding inside of the venue.

A police spokesperson Cindy Chung told People Magazine that three concertgoers were treated after sustaining mild injuries.

In a statement released to People, venue operator Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said they notified law enforcement officials about the event.

“As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE’s top priority and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act,” the statement said.