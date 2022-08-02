The Touring Allman Family Revival To Return For Its Sixth Year

(CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful tour of Europe, Devon Allman announced that the sixth annual Allman Family Revival will hit the road in North America in November and December 2022.

This year, the 18-date Revival tour will kick off on November 26 on traditional Allman Brothers home turf in Macon, GA, and will continue with dates across the U.S. before, wrapping up on December 17 in San Francisco, CA.

The tour will feature a rotating cast of talent including Marcus King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Big Head Todd, Ivan Neville, George Porter, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Kenny Aronoff, Karl Denson, Eric Gales, Robert Randolph, among others.

Originally conceived as a tribute to the late Gregg Allman, the first Allman Family Revival took place in 2017 on the stage of The Fillmore in San Francisco in front of a sold-out crowd.

“We are in the sixth year of saluting my Dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival…but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s continuing a tradition of feel based music and it’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance….making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.”

“My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny’s worth,” Allman added. “Knowing Dad is looking down saying, ‘Damn, son, all that hot jammin’ for me?!’ I know he’s tickled that we celebrate him. Because none of us has to do this. We all have busy careers. This is a ‘want to’ situation; absolutely, 100% about music and celebration and tribute.”

ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL TOUR

Nov 26 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

Nov 27 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall | Clearwater, FL

Nov 28 @ Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall| Sarasota, FL

Nov 29 @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater | Pompano Beach, FL

Nov 30 @ Florida Theater | Jacksonville, FL

Dec 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

Dec 3 @ Shubert Theatre | Boston, MA

Dec 4 @ The Warner | Torrington, CT

Dec 6 @ Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

Dec 7 @ DPAC | Durham, NC

Dec 8 @ Montgomery PAC | Montgomery, AL

Dec 9 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Dec 10 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

Dec 12 @ The Paramount | Denver, CO

Dec 14 @ Celebrity Theater | Phoenix, AZ

Dec 15 @ Westgate Resort and Casino | Las Vegas, NV

Dec 16 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 17 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA