Alicia Keys Kicks Off Her North American Tour In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Following her successful European arena tour, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys kicked off her North American tour segment with a sold-out performance at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Taking a page from Prince’s playbook, Keys will perform a series of intimate shows, using all-new custom designed staging, lighting, and costuming.
Commenting on the opening show after the performance, Keys said: “What an amazing night and what an amazing connection we shared. My spirit has been calling me to bring us all closer together. Tonight is exactly what touring should feel like after we’ve all been disconnected for so long. I’m deeply thankful to Charlotte for a magical night.”
Keys is lined up for 29 additional dates through August and September, including planned performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York; YouTube Theater and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, among others.
The tour is set to conclude at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on September 24th.
THE ALICIA + KEYS WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES
Wed Aug 03 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
Fri Aug 05 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun Aug 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Tue Aug 09 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Thu Aug 11 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Fri Aug 12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sun Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Tue Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thu Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sun Aug 21 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Tue Aug 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wed Aug 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*
Thu Aug 25 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Sun Aug 28 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Mon Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wed Aug 31 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Fri Sep 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat Sep 03 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Mon Sep 05 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Tue Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Wed Sep 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Fri Sep 09 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Wed Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Sep 23 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater