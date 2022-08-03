Alicia Keys Kicks Off Her North American Tour In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Following her successful European arena tour, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys kicked off her North American tour segment with a sold-out performance at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taking a page from Prince’s playbook, Keys will perform a series of intimate shows, using all-new custom designed staging, lighting, and costuming.

Commenting on the opening show after the performance, Keys said: “What an amazing night and what an amazing connection we shared. My spirit has been calling me to bring us all closer together. Tonight is exactly what touring should feel like after we’ve all been disconnected for so long. I’m deeply thankful to Charlotte for a magical night.”

Keys is lined up for 29 additional dates through August and September, including planned performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York; YouTube Theater and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, among others.

The tour is set to conclude at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on September 24th.

THE ALICIA + KEYS WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES

Wed Aug 03 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Fri Aug 05 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun Aug 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Tue Aug 09 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Thu Aug 11 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Aug 12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sun Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thu Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun Aug 21 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Tue Aug 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wed Aug 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*

Thu Aug 25 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Sun Aug 28 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Mon Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Aug 31 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Fri Sep 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Sep 03 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Sep 05 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Tue Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Wed Sep 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Fri Sep 09 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Wed Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Sep 23 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater