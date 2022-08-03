Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade Lead The Lineup For The Inaugural When We Were Hungry Festival

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The lineup has been revealed for the inaugural When We Were Hungry festival, with the event promising to showcase a who’s who of the leading lights of the rock, metal, punk, and emo scenes.

Set for October 20 and 21 at the 3,000-capacity venue Rockstar Bar – Concert On The Green, the festival has scheduled performances from headliners Black Flag, New York hardcore favorites Madball, emo rockers Secondhand Serenade and pop punk band Every Avenue, along with more than 50 other acts.

The festival will feature two days of music spread across two outdoor stages and one indoor stage, with an aftershow planned for each night on the indoor stage.

Said afterparty in collaboration with Come As You Are Events with guest DJ sets and surprise performances from musicians including Social Order, Chris Donothon (The Medic Droid), Alesana and Michael Vampire (Vampires Everywhere). The 21+ afterparty will be ticketed separately from the main event.

According to festival organizers, the genesis of the event started as a meme created by Modern Day Escape bassist and songwriter William Wenz, who imagined hosting a music festival in a Denny’s parking lot.

The meme turned into a dream when Wenz teamed up to launch the festival alongside co-founder/director and artist manager Mal Levy.

“Through the power of the internet, what started only as a humble meme has blossomed into such a beautiful lineup of artists both big and small,” Wenz said. “Defying even our own expectations, it has been a joy for us and the fans to watch the When We Were Hungry festival grow into a delicious piece of history.”

“This festival is all about bringing people together–merging amazing legacy acts with the next generation. We quite literally went from a meme to a dream, and now an epic reality that is When We Were Hungry. This is our gift to you,” Levy added.