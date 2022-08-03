NIVA And NIVF Launch A Search For New Executive Directors

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) have partnered with the Boston-based executive recruiting firm Arts Consulting Group to search for new executive directors for the two organizations.

NIVA co-founder Rev. Moose, who helped to launch the organizations in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic has been overseeing operations at both NIVA and NIVF while running his own creative marketing firm, Maurauder, but his two year commmitment is coming to an end.

NIVA represents thousands of independent venues, promoters and festivals across all fifty states and U.S. territories with a mission of strengthening the ecosystem for independent live music throughout the country. Its mandate includes fundraising, organization, and political advocacy and its #SaveOurStages campaign played a key role in securing crucial financial support for independent venues during the darkest days of the pandemic, including the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG).

The Foundation focuses on non-political initiatives such as the distribution of emergency relief funds, education, employee training and assistance, economic development initiatives especially in opportunity zones, underserved communities, and supporting NIVA’s mission to enhance diversity in the live entertainment sector.

The job description and application process for the NIVA executive director can be found here, and the NIVF job description and application can be found here. These positions are remote.

To submit a letter and resume with a summary of demonstrable accomplishments in venue and facilities leadership and management (electronic submissions preferred), please click here or visit artsconsulting.com/employment. For questions or general inquiries regarding this job opportunity, please contact: Arts Consulting Group at NIVA@ArtsConsulting.com.